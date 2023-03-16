Governor: Russian attacks kill 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day

Two people were killed in the village of Lastochkyne and one more in Velyka Novosilka on Feb. 28, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

According to the governor, four people were injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past day.

Russia is concentrating its main offensive efforts on Ukraine's east as it attempts to lay claim to Ukraine's Donbas region, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

According to Kyrylenko, an estimated total of 1,391 civilians in Donetsk Oblast have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion, and 3,109 have been injured.

These figures exclude casualty numbers from Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha, which are currently impossible for Ukrainian officials to establish.