Governor: Russian missile strike hits Zaporizhzhia
November 25, 2022 2:48 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russia attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia with missiles late on Nov. 24. A local hospital was damaged as a result of the attack, but no casualties were reported.
