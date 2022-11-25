Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, November 25, 2022

Governor: Russian missile strike hits Zaporizhzhia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 25, 2022 2:48 am
Share

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russia attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia with missiles late on Nov. 24. A local hospital was damaged as a result of the attack, but no casualties were reported. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK