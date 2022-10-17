Governor: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia, damage infrastructure
October 3, 2022 8:55 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russian forces used nearly a dozen S-300 missiles, targeting the city and two villages in the region early on Oct. 3. According to Starukh, some infrastructure was damaged in Zaporizhzhia, including a rehab center for children with special needs. One person is in the hospital following the attack.
