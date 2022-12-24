IAEA continues work on preventing nuclear accident at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant

Diplomatic talks continue to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with the aim to agree and implement the much-needed measure soon, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said in a Dec. 23 statement.

Grossi held talks with senior Ukrainian officials in Kyiv and Russian government officials in Moscow, including Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Russian state nuclear company Rosatom. “It’s key that the zone focuses solely on preventing a nuclear accident. I am continuing my efforts towards this goal with a sense of utmost urgency,” Grossi said.

The plan will help prevent nuclear accidents by stopping shelling to and from a zone around Europe's largest nuclear plant.