Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

IAEA continues work on preventing nuclear accident at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 24, 2022 1:35 am
Share

Diplomatic talks continue to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with the aim to agree and implement the much-needed measure soon, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said in a Dec. 23 statement. 

Grossi held talks with senior Ukrainian officials in Kyiv and Russian government officials in Moscow, including Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Russian state nuclear company Rosatom. “It’s key that the zone focuses solely on preventing a nuclear accident. I am continuing my efforts towards this goal with a sense of utmost urgency,” Grossi said. 

The plan will help prevent nuclear accidents by stopping shelling to and from a zone around Europe's largest nuclear plant. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK