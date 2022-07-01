Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said seven communities in the region were attacked: Bilopillia, Shalyhine, Krasnopillia, Novoslobidske, Esman, Hlukhiv, and Velykopysarivska District. A 64-year-old woman in Shalyhine was reportedly injured due to Russian shelling while working in her garden. Zhyvytsky said residential buildings, farms, electrical grids, and water towers were also destroyed.