Governor: Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast with over 270 mines, shells, missiles on July 1.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 2, 2022 2:02 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said seven communities in the region were attacked: Bilopillia, Shalyhine, Krasnopillia, Novoslobidske, Esman, Hlukhiv, and Velykopysarivska District. A 64-year-old woman in Shalyhine was reportedly injured due to Russian shelling while working in her garden. Zhyvytsky said residential buildings, farms, electrical grids, and water towers were also destroyed.