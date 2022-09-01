Governor: Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast, killing civilian
September 1, 2022 10:25 am
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces attacked the region’s Iziumskyi, Kharkivskyi, Bohodukhivskyi, and Chuhuivskyi districts. A 50-year-old man was killed in Balakliia and four people, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured.
