Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces attacked the region’s Iziumskyi, Kharkivskyi, Bohodukhivskyi, and Chuhuivskyi districts. A 50-year-old man was killed in Balakliia and four people, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured.

