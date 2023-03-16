Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Governor: Russia strikes infrastructure in Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 17, 2023 12:30 am
Late on Feb. 16, Russian forces hit Kharkiv with missiles, targeting infrastructure facilities, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. There is no information about casualties at the moment.

According to preliminary data, Russia used S-300 surface-to-air missiles for the attack.

Local Telegram channels reported around seven missiles fired at the northeastern city from Russia's neighboring Belgorod Oblast. 

Earlier in the day, the governor reported that a Russian airstrike had injured six men between the ages of 36 and 65. The victims were electricity grid workers carrying out repairs on powerlines. 

Russia shelling of Kharkiv during the day on Feb. 16 also resulted in the death of a 46-year-old man in Vovchansk. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

