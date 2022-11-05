Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Russia shells Sumy Oblast over 50 times on Nov. 5

November 6, 2022 12:10 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces launched attacks at five neighboring communities in northern Sumy Oblast, according to the oblast governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

At least four houses were damaged as a result of the attacks. No casualties were reported.

