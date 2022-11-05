Governor: Russia shells Sumy Oblast over 50 times on Nov. 5
November 6, 2022 12:10 am
Russian forces launched attacks at five neighboring communities in northern Sumy Oblast, according to the oblast governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.
At least four houses were damaged as a result of the attacks. No casualties were reported.
