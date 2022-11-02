Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
November 2, 2022 11:25 pm
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh told residents to stay in shelters. Anatoliy Kurtev, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia city council, wrote on Telegram that air defense is hitting targets in Zaporizhzhia. 

