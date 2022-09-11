Governor: Armed Forces liberate over 40 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.
September 11, 2022 5:22 pm
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov told a local media outlet that the actual number of recaptured settlements is higher, but “we simply cannot announce this number, taking into account the interests of the ongoing military operation of our Armed Forces.”
