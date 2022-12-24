Governor: Air defense works in Kyiv Oblast
December 14, 2022 6:35 am
Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said air defense is hitting targets in the region.
He urged residents to remain in shelters. The air raid alert has been on since 5:55 a.m. in Kyiv Oblast.
