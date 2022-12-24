Governor: About 40% of residents left without electricity in Kyiv Oblast on Dec. 5

Russia hit an energy infrastructure facility near Kyiv during its eighth mass missile strike on Ukraine on Dec. 5, Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksii Kuleba reported, adding that emergency blackouts have been implemented in the region.



According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's energy system is functioning and remains intact, however, the energy facilities were hit in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts. Emergency power outages were implemented in several regions, the PM said.

Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure is a war crime.