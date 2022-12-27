Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Governor: 18 remain in critical condition after Russia's Dec. 24 attack on Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 27, 2022 2:17 am
The number of injured and killed in Russia's artillery attack on central Kherson on Dec. 24 continues to rise.

According to the latest figures, 64 people were injured, 18 of whom are in critical condition, and 11 were killed, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on Telegram on Dec. 27.

The Christmas Eve attack was one of the most deadly in a series of Russian attacks on the southern Ukrainian city. 

Russian troops continue launching attacks on the southern city of Kherson and Kherson Oblast even after Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River and Ukrainian forces liberated it on Nov. 11.

