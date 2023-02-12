Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Sunday, February 12, 2023

Governor: 1 killed, 1 injured in Russian shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 12, 2023 12:06 pm
Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast early in the morning of Feb. 12 with artillery, oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.

One 53-year-old woman was killed, while an 87-year-old woman was wounded by shrapnel. The shelling also damaged four residential buildings, a water pipeline, and a college.

Ukrainian-held Nikopol sits across the 10-kilometer-wide Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, built around Europe's largest nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian forces since March 4.

Russian troops have frequently used the plant as a military base to launch attacks at Ukrainian-controlled territory, with Nikopol being shelled consistently almost every day since August.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

