This item is part of our running news digest

September 19, 2022 11:32 pm
In a phone call on Sept. 19, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed on an “exchange” in which Slovenia will receive military equipment from Germany in return for transferring tanks to Ukraine. The arrangement was first announced in April 2022.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
