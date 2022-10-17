Germany, Slovenia agree to transfer 28 M-55S tanks to Ukraine
September 19, 2022 11:32 pm
In a phone call on Sept. 19, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed on an “exchange” in which Slovenia will receive military equipment from Germany in return for transferring tanks to Ukraine. The arrangement was first announced in April 2022.
