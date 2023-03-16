Germany says supply of fighter jets to Ukraine not the focus for now

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the priority is to ensure the safety of the airspace over Ukraine, which requires an operational air defense system with enough ammunition, ARD broadcaster reported on Feb. 14.

“If the sky over Ukraine remains safe for the next three to four months, then we can talk about all the further steps,” Pistorius said.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Western intelligence indicates that Moscow is amassing fixed-wing and rotary aircraft near Russia’s border with Ukraine.

On Feb. 14, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told reporters in Brussels that he has “nothing to report” regarding the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine.