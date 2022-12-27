Germany allocates 35 million euros to support children in Ukraine

Germany has contributed 35 million euros ($37.3 million) to the UN children’s fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine to support Ukrainian children during Russia’s war, Germany’s embassy to Ukraine said.

Through Germany’s Economic Cooperation and Development Ministry (BMZ) and the KfW Development Bank, Berlin has directed funds toward the protection of children, the renewal of educational processes, access to sanitation and hygiene services, and the child social protection system in central and western Ukraine, the post said.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Dec. 7 that Russia’s war against Ukraine had killed at least 450 children and injured 863 since Feb. 24.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said that 331 children were considered missing, while 13,613 had been illegally deported to Russia.

Russian attacks on Ukraine have also reportedly damaged 3,126 educational facilities and completely destroyed 337.