Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Germany allocates 35 million euros to support children in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 27, 2022 12:32 pm
Share

Germany has contributed 35 million euros ($37.3 million) to the UN children’s fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine to support Ukrainian children during Russia’s war, Germany’s embassy to Ukraine said

Through Germany’s Economic Cooperation and Development Ministry (BMZ) and the KfW Development Bank, Berlin has directed funds toward the protection of children, the renewal of educational processes, access to sanitation and hygiene services, and the child social protection system in central and western Ukraine, the post said. 

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Dec. 7 that Russia’s war against Ukraine had killed at least 450 children and injured 863 since Feb. 24. 

The Prosecutor General’s Office said that 331 children were considered missing, while 13,613 had been illegally deported to Russia. 

Russian attacks on Ukraine have also reportedly damaged 3,126 educational facilities and completely destroyed 337.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK