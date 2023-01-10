Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 10, 2023

General Staff: Up to 300 Russian soldiers hospitalized in Lysychansk in first week of 2023.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 10, 2023 2:08 am
Ukraine's General Staff said its regular evening update on Jan. 9 that up to 300 Russian troops had been hospitalized in the occupied city of Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast during the first week of 2023.

The General Staff also said it had launched 17 strikes on Russian personnel concentration areas and three strikes on Russian air defense systems. 

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked 15 settlements in the Bakhmut direction in Donetsk Oblast, which has been the site of the fiercest fighting, the military said.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on Jan. 9 that Russia had launched a new powerful assault on the city of Soledar, which has long been a target of Russia’s Bakhmut offensive.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Jan. 8 that Bakhmut and Soledar “hold on in spite of everything” and called this area “one of the bloodiest” sites along the front line. 

