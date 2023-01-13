General Staff: Ukrainian military strikes 3 Russian control centers

In their Jan. 13 update, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit 12 temporary bases of Russian troops, an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, three ammunition depots, and three other key Russian sites.

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near 18 settlements, including Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Spirne, Rozdolivka, Sil, Krasna Hora, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Predtechyne, Kurdiumivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian army launched five missiles on cities in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, 18 air strikes, and 52 MLRS attacks. Ukrainian forces also downed a Russian Su-25 aircraft and an Orlan-10 type of drone.