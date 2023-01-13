Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, January 13, 2023

General Staff: Ukrainian military strikes 3 Russian control centers

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 13, 2023 7:53 am
Share

In their Jan. 13 update, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit 12 temporary bases of Russian troops, an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, three ammunition depots, and three other key Russian sites. 

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near 18 settlements, including Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Spirne, Rozdolivka, Sil, Krasna Hora, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Predtechyne, Kurdiumivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian army launched five missiles on cities in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, 18 air strikes, and 52 MLRS attacks. Ukrainian forces also downed a Russian Su-25 aircraft and an Orlan-10 type of drone.  

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK