General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel Russia's attacks near 10 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks near Andriivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Pivnichne, New York, Kranshorivka, Vodiane and Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast.

In their Dec. 24 update, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces also reported that the Russian army launched three missiles, 10 airstrikes, and over 60 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, causing civilian casualties and hitting infrastructure in Kherson Oblast over the same period.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit two Russian command points, 11 personnel concentration areas, and two ammunition depots on Dec. 23, the Ukrainian military said. They also confirmed that Ukrainian troops destroyed two Russian artillery systems with ammunition in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Dec. 22. Over 70 Russian soldiers were injured.