Wednesday, March 22, 2023

General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel 114 Russian attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 22, 2023 8:11 am
Ukrainian forces repelled 114 Russian attacks on March 21, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update. 

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted six strikes against Russian temporary bases over the past 24 hours, while Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces destroyed an ammunition depot, two anti-aircraft missile systems, a radar station and one other key military facility. 

On March 21, Russia launched ten missiles, 32 airstrikes and 90 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure. 

Ukrainian troops also shot down 15 Russian drones and two Kh-59 guided missiles, according to the General Staff. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

