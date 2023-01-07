General Staff: Ukraine's military repels Russian attacks near 14 settlements

Over the past day, Russia launched one missile strike and 20 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Dibrova, and Belohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Ozaryanivka, Soledar, Krasna Gora, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Sil, Pervomaiske, Maryinka, and Pobyeda in Donetsk Oblast.

The General Staff reiterated past statements that Russia "is concentrating its main efforts on attempts to completely capture Donetsk Oblast within the administrative border."