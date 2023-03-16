Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

General Staff: Ukraine’s military repels over 140 Russian attacks over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 7, 2023 8:29 am
Ukraine’s military repelled over 140 Russian attacks in five areas over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing on March 7. 

According to the update, Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched 50 air strikes and five missile strikes and fired 11 drones across Ukraine, nine of which were shot down.

"The threat of further missile strikes by Russia is very likely throughout the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff wrote. 

Ukraine's military carried out 15 strikes against Russian positions over the past 24 hours, as well as a strike on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system, according to the General Staff. The update also said Ukraine's military shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

