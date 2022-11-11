General Staff: Ukraine’s military hits Russian control point in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
November 11, 2022 8:38 pm
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that over 50 Russian troops were killed and over 40 were wounded on Nov. 11 in Enerhodar. Ukrainian forces also downed a Ka-52 helicopter. Russian forces launched three missiles, nine airstrikes, and over 10 MLRS attacks on Ukraine.
