Monday, November 14, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 7 settlements over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 14, 2022 8:08 am
Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks near Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Bilohorivka, Kurdiumivka, Vodiane, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched four missiles, 13 airstrikes, and about 60 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, the General Staff said.

