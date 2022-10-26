General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 11 settlements in Donetsk Oblast
October 26, 2022 7:48 pm
According to the General Staff's recent update, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Andriivka, Soledar, Kurdiumivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Nevelske, Marinka, and Kamianka.
The Ukrainian forces also hit three Russian military command points, six spots with Russian troops and military equipment, and two ammunition depots, the General Staff said.
