Thursday, March 16, 2023

General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian assaults near over 20 settlements in 3 oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 15, 2023 6:45 am
In a regular morning update on Feb. 15, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that the Ukrainian military had repelled Russian attacks in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s military repelled Russian attacks near more than 20 settlements, including Hrianykivka in Kharkiv Oblast, Nevske, Kreminna, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine’s Air Force launched eight attacks on the temporary bases of Russian troops, the General Staff said. The country’s rocket and artillery forces also hit one control point, two temporary bases of Russian troops, six ammunition depots, and two electronic warfare (EW) systems.

Over the past day, the Russian army launched two missiles, three airstrikes, and 68 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

