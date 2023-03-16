General Staff: Ukraine repels more than 100 Russian attacks over past 24 hours on March 13

Ukraine’s military repelled over 100 Russian assaults in five areas over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing on March 14.

According to the report, Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched five missiles, targeting civilian infrastructure in Sumy and Donetsk regions, as well as 35 airstrikes and 76 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

The missile threat remains high, the military said.

Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 10 strikes on temporary Russian bases, while Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit five Russian temporary bases, three ammunition depots, and four electronic warfare (EW) systems, the General Staff added.

