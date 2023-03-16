Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

General Staff: Ukraine carries out 5 air strikes on Russian forces

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 17, 2023 7:18 pm
Share

Ukraine's General Staff reported that the Armed Forces carried out five air strikes on Russian military personnel on Feb. 17, including one location which had an anti-aircraft missile system. 

Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to launch attacks on civilians throughout Ukraine. According to the report, Russians carried out six rocket attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Feb. 17. Ten airstrikes and more than 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were also carried out. 

Three private homes and one multi-story building were damaged. 

Russian artillery fire also hit multiple settlements and districts in Chernihiv, Zapozhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts.

Russian forces remain focused on attacks along Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk in eastern Ukraine, but suffer heavy losses.  

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK