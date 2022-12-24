Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Russian troops withdraw from some settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 1, 2022 9:05 pm
Russia is withdrawing some of its military units and preparing to evacuate occupation administration personnel from some settlements in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its evening update

Russian troops left the village of Mykhailivka, where they had been previously based at the local police station and one of the educational institutions, according to the Ukrainian military. 

In the settlements of Polohy and Inzhenerne, Russian forces looted the houses where they had been stationed before withdrawing, the report reads. 

On Dec. 1, Russian forces launched missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv Oblast, carried out 16 airstrikes on the settlement of Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and shelled the liberated southern city of Kherson with multiple rocket launchers, the General Staff added.

