externalGeneral Staff: Russian forces shell communities near Sievierodonetsk, attempt to cut off Lysychansk.

June 25, 2022 8:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an update on June 25, Ukraine's General Staff reported that Russian forces are intent upon maintaining and reinforcing troops near Donetsk Oblast. In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near the communities of Volodymyrivka and Pokrovske, forcing them to retreat.

