Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, November 12, 2022

General Staff: Russian forces continue offensive in Donbas.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 12, 2022 10:51 pm
Share

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 12 that the Russian offensive continues near Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka in Donetsk Oblast. 

Russian forces launched 14 airstrikes and shelled 10 times more than 15 settlements in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy oblasts, according to the General Staff. 

Ukraine’s Air Force stuck Russian troops 11 times, targeting eight sites with manpower and military equipment, as well as three sites with Russian air defense. 

Artillery and rocket forces hit one Russian command and control center and 11 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, the General Staff said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK