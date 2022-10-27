General Staff: Russia to begin using most of its mobilized troops in 2 weeks

Russia would use the conscripted personnel to restrain the Ukrainian military in certain front-line areas, as well as to evenly strengthen the Russian army in other areas, according to General Staff Deputy Chief Oleksii Hromov.

Hromov said the mobilization in Russia continues, despite the Kremlin's statements about its completion.

"Only public activities related to conscription have been stopped while the process of serving summonses to men at home or at work continues," said Hromov. "The main involvement of the mobilized in the combat zone is expected approximately in 1.5-2 weeks."

On Oct. 14, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said mobilization would end "in about two weeks." The Institute for the Study of War called this statement an attempt "to make a virtue of necessity," as Putin "likely needs to pause or end his 'partial' mobilization to free up bureaucratic resources for conscription."