General Staff: Russia shells front line in southern Ukraine, aims to stop Ukraine's counteroffensive.
August 7, 2022 7:47 pm
On Aug. 7, the Russian military carried out airstrikes near seven settlements, including Bilohirka, Myrne, Tavriyske, in Kherson Oblast, as well as Velyke Artakove in the neighboring Mykolaiv Oblast. Near the village of Blahodatne, Russian troops tried to launch an offensive but “had no success," according to Ukrainian officials.