General Staff: Russia may withdraw experienced forces from Kherson

October 20, 2022 5:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleksiy Hromov, a top officer at the General Staff, said that the Russian command might keep only freshly mobilized troops on the right bank of the Dnipro River.Ukraine's General Staff understands Russia cannot resist Ukrainian forces as they continue advancing, Hromov said.

Russia would face a severe challenge of extracting troops and equipment across the 1,000-meter wide river, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry's Oct. 20 report. 

Russian-led militants, on Oct. 18, announced an "organized displacement" of 50,000–60,000 Ukrainians from Kherson Oblast to the territories "on the Dnipro River's left bank." The city of Kherson is fully located on the river's right bank.

