General Staff: Russia launches 40 missiles, 25 airstrikes on Ukraine in 24 hours
September 5, 2022 8:37 pm
Ukraine's General Staff reported on Sept. 5 that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near nine settlements and pushed back Russian forces from their positions in Donetsk Oblast.
