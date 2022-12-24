Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Russia launched 5 missile attacks on Dec. 17

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 17, 2022 7:11 pm
Share

The Russian forces launched five missile attacks on Ukraine, damaging civilian infrastructure in Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 17.

Ukraine’s air defense downed two Onyx missiles Russia launched from occupied Crimea, the military said. 

Russian forces also shelled Ukraine ten times, damaging civilian infrastructure in the southern city of Kherson. The General Staff said Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK