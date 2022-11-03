General Staff: Russia has lost 74,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
November 3, 2022 9:16 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 3 that Russia had also lost 2,734 tanks, 5,552 armored fighting vehicles, 4,162 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,755 artillery systems, 390 multiple launch rocket systems, 198 air defense systems, 277 airplanes, 258 helicopters, 1,442 drones, and 16 boats.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.