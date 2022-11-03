Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, November 3, 2022

General Staff: Russia has lost 74,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

November 3, 2022 9:16 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 3 that Russia had also lost 2,734 tanks, 5,552 armored fighting vehicles, 4,162 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,755 artillery systems, 390 multiple launch rocket systems, 198 air defense systems, 277 airplanes, 258 helicopters, 1,442 drones, and 16 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Nov. 3, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok