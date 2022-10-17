General Staff: Russia has lost 56,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
September 25, 2022 10:15 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 18 that Russia had also lost 2,275 tanks, 4,832 armored fighting vehicles, 3,701 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,368 artillery systems, 328 multiple launch rocket systems, 171 air defense systems, 259 airplanes, 220 helicopters, 966 drones, and 15 boats.
