General Staff: Russia has lost 167,490 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 22 that Russia had lost 167,490 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

The military said that Russian forces suffered 920 casualties just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,557 tanks, 6,887 armored fighting vehicles, 5,434 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,589 artillery systems, 509 multiple launch rocket systems, 272 air defense systems, 305 airplanes, 290 helicopters, 2,183 drones, and 18 boats.

