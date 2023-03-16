General Staff: Russia has lost 159,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 13 that Russia had lost 159,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 710 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,474 tanks, 6,774 armored fighting vehicles, 5,354 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,503 artillery systems, 493 multiple launch rocket systems, 259 air defense systems, 304 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,109 drones, and 18 boats.