General Staff: Russia has lost 158,000 troops in Ukraine as of March 11

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on March 11 that Russia had lost 158,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,458 tanks, 6,762 armored fighting vehicles, 5,344 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,483 artillery systems, 493 multiple launch rocket systems, 257 air defense systems, 304 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,108 drones, and 18 boats.