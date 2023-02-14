General Staff: Russia has lost 139,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 14 that Russia had lost 139,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,286 tanks, 6,500 armored fighting vehicles, 5,155 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,299 artillery systems, 466 multiple launch rocket systems, 234 air defense systems, 298 airplanes, 286 helicopters, 2,011 drones, and 18 boats.