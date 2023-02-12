General Staff: Russia has lost 137,780 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 12 that Russia has lost 137,780 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, with some 900 lost over the previous day alone.

Russia has also lost 3,280 tanks, 6,488 armored fighting vehicles, 5,148 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,287 artillery systems, 465 multiple launch rocket systems, 234 air defense systems, 296 airplanes, 286 helicopters, 2,007 drones, and 18 boats.