General Staff: Russia has lost 133,190 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Feb. 7 that Russia had lost 133,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces lost 1,030 of its members in the war against Ukraine, according to the report.

Russia has also lost 3,245 tanks, 6,443 armored fighting vehicles, 5,107 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,232 artillery systems, 461 multiple launch rocket systems, 227 air defense systems, 294 airplanes, 284 helicopters, 1,958 drones, and 18 boats, according to the General Staff.



The report comes amid intensified fighting in the east of Ukraine, where Russia is preparing a new major offensive, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

