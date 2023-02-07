Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, February 7, 2023

General Staff: Russian troops regroup, conduct offensives in 5 areas

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 7, 2023 8:50 am
Share

Russian troops are regrouping on different parts of the front line and are conducting offensives in five areas, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing.

Russia's main efforts are focused on conducting offensives near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff.

The General Staff also said that Russia continues to suffer major losses and has set up another military hospital in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during the 24th EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Feb. 3 that Russia will soon launch a major offensive in the east and northeast, targeting cities like Bakhmut and Lyman in Donetsk Oblast. 

Ukrainian intelligence on Feb. 2 also warned that Russia was redeploying additional assault groups and military equipment to capture Donbas – comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – by March.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK