General Staff: Russia has lost 120,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
January 22, 2023 9:20 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Jan. 22 that Russia had also lost 3,145 tanks, 6,268 armored fighting vehicles, 4,932 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,144 artillery systems, 445 multiple launch rocket systems, 220 air defense systems, 287 airplanes, 277 helicopters, 1,892 drones, and 17 boats.
We are so close
We have less than 400 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.