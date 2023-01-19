Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Thursday, January 19, 2023

General Staff: Russia has lost 118,530 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 19, 2023 9:20 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Jan. 19 that Russia had also lost 3,136 tanks, 6,235 armored fighting vehicles, 4,896 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,122 artillery systems, 442 multiple launch rocket systems, 220 air defense systems, 287 airplanes, 277 helicopters, 1,882 drones, and 17 boats.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

