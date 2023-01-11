General Staff: Russia has lost 112,960 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
January 11, 2023 10:06 am
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 11 that Russia had lost 112,960 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,094 tanks, 6,159 armored fighting vehicles, 4,826 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,078 artillery systems, 437 multiple launch rocket systems, 217 air defense systems, 285 airplanes, 275 helicopters, 1,862 drones, and 17 boats.
