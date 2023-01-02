General Staff: Russia has lost 107,440 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
January 2, 2023 9:40 am
Ukraine's General Staff reported on Jan. 2 that Russia had also lost 3,031 tanks, 6,093 armored fighting vehicles, 4,725 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,027 artillery systems, 423 multiple launch rocket systems, 213 air defense systems, 283 airplanes, 269 helicopters, 1,836 drones, and 16 boats.
